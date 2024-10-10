Man blames Trump and MAGA ‘cult’ for father-in-law refusing FEMA help

Opinion

Man says father-in-law refusing ‘all FEMA help’ because of Trump October 10, 2024 / 10:29

A North Carolina man lost almost everything in Hurricane Helene. Thanks to the GOP's lies, he's refusing any help from FEMA, according to his son-in-law.

By  Allison Detzel

