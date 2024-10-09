Opinion

New allegations about Kavanaugh’s FBI probe spark awkward questions

In 2018, Susan Collins said the FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh appeared to be “a very thorough investigation.” New evidence suggests otherwise.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

