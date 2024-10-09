New allegations about Kavanaugh’s FBI probe spark awkward questions

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the fall of 2018 were highly controversial for a variety of reasons, including the scope of the FBI background check that was supposed to be part of the process.

Just two days before the Senate’s confirmation vote, with the FBI review ostensibly complete, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said it appeared to be “a very thorough investigation.”

That was exactly six years ago this week. Collins’ assessment seemed badly flawed at the time, but it looks considerably worse now. As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim explained:

The Trump administration did not allow the FBI to conduct a full-scale investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh that threatened his Supreme Court confirmation, according to a new report, disputing then-President Donald Trump’s public claims at the time.

In 2018, at the height of the controversy, the late-Sen. Dianne Feinstein — at the time, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member — said that the FBI’s report on Kavanaugh “looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation that was limited perhaps by the White House.”

Six years later, it appears the California Democrat was on to something.

Following a lengthy review, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island released his findings, alleging that the Trump administration “exercised total control over the scope of the investigation” and prevented the FBI from pursuing leads. The result was a “flawed and incomplete” investigation into a Supreme Court nominee, which was “unworthy of reliance by the Senate.”

As a related Washington Post report noted, as Kavanaugh faced sexual misconduct allegations, Trump said that the FBI would have “free rein” to scrutinize the claims. Trump said the FBI was “talking to everybody,” adding by way of social media, “I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.”