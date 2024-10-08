Opinion

Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says April 28, 2023 / 08:53

Report says Trump White House obstructed FBI probe into allegations against Kavanaugh

The Senate report is a damning rebuke to Trump’s claim he gave the FBI “free rein” to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

