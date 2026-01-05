Monday’s Mini-Report, 1.5.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Maduro in court: “Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Monday during their first appearance in a Manhattan federal court, two days after being seized in Caracas during a U.S. military operation.”

* At the U.N.: “The United States was condemned at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday for what even its staunch allies called a violation of international law in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and the military incursion into a sovereign state. The deputy French ambassador denounced the assault and Mr. Maduro’s apprehension, saying it ‘chips away at the very foundation of international order.’”

* The road ahead won’t be easy: “In a thundering speech on Sunday, Venezuela’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López, rejected any notion that the United States would run Venezuela, as President Trump had asserted a day earlier.”