A year into Trump’s second term, Democrats weigh impeachment vs. winning

As outrage grew over the Trump administration’s immigration raids and the shooting death of a Minnesota woman at the hands of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., had had enough.
After consulting with key Democratic colleagues, she began pushing for impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in early January.
The decision drew mixed reactions. Two sources familiar with the response among Democratic lawmakers told MS NOW that, in a private meeting of top Democrats in early January, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., blasted the move, saying it poses a problem for “frontliners” — members in swing seats — who must appeal to more than just Democratic voters.
As battleground leadership, Lee is responsible for voicing the perspective of the party’s most politically vulnerable members.
“It got really intense,” one of the sources said, speaking anonymously with MS NOW to discuss the sensitive moment. “People are trying to figure out how to handle it right now.”
The private moment is emblematic of a larger public problem vexing Democrats: Their base wants action amid a deluge of controversial actions from President Donald Trump and his administration, and Democratic leaders in Washington — charged with winning elections and appealing to as many Americans as possible — are trying not to alienate potential swing voters by being anti-Trump or pro-impeachment.
Not that Democrats could impeach anyone on their own right now, anyway.
Republicans control the House and Senate, albeit by slim margins, and not all Democrats are aligned on impeachment strategies. Even now, multiple Democratic members — including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who quipped that he was “no mathematician” but knew the numbers — told MS NOW the votes aren’t there to move on impeachment against any Trump officials.
But Jeffries also told reporters last week that Democrats “haven’t ruled anything in and … haven’t ruled anything out.”
“Everything is on the table from the standpoint of complete and total accountability,” he said.
As Democratic leaders consider their stance, they’ve asked members to coordinate with ranking members of key committees on any potential pushes against administration officials, both to avoid surprising colleagues and to work to build consensus.
So far in this Congress, a handful of Democratic House members have filed impeachment resolutions. There’s one against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on top of the new effort against Noem. Two members also tried to launch proceedings against Trump, who was impeached by the House twice in his first term — once for an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine and then for his actions to foment an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans in the Senate acquitted him on both charges. And the latest resolutions died on the legislative vine last year.
Still, the threat against the president looms — including in Trump’s mind ahead of the midterms.
In remarks to House Republicans during their policy retreat earlier this month, Trump implored them to stay focused on winning the November midterm elections, because if they lose control of Congress, “they’ll find a reason to impeach me.”
But the question of accountability — how to do it and what it means — is central in this Trump era, forced into greater focus given that Democrats are in the minority with few levers of power to pull.
Do they shut down the government to oppose the “most lawless Department of Homeland Security,” as Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has left open as a possibility? Do they offer articles of impeachment against Cabinet members? Would war powers resolutions, meant to restrain what the administration can do militarily, halt a march toward wars in Venezuela, Cuba and Greenland — even if Democrats could get Republicans on board to pass them?
At each new inflection point, there’s a dissonant response among Democrats.
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told MS NOW in December that Trump “crossed the line” for impeachment in his first term, but suggested the actions of his second term so far don’t warrant the same reaction.
“There’s only one person responsible for the impeachment of Donald Trump, and that’s Donald Trump,” Pelosi said. “He gave us no choice, he crossed the line here and there.”
“The fact is,” she continued, “what we’re here to do is meet the needs of the American people. If he goes to a place, that’s a different story, but it isn’t something you go looking for.”