Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Supreme Court hands Trump a win in Texas redistricting fight December 5, 2025 / 11:42

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.8.25: Allred switches from Senate to House race

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post