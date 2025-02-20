Opinion

McConnell will not seek re-election next year February 20, 2025 / 02:30

Former GOP Leader Mitch McConnell won’t seek re-election in 2026

The Kentucky senator is stepping down after a consequential career. Whether Americans benefited from his triumphs, however, is another matter entirely.

Feb. 20, 2025, 11:39 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

