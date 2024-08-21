Longtime Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell dies at age 87

It was just last week when longtime Rep. Bill Pascrell checked himself into a hospital because of a high fever, which his staff said may have been caused by a respiratory illness. When he was discharged a day later, there were still some hopes that the 87-year-old New Jersey Democrat would be able run for a 15th term on Capitol Hill.

It was not to be. The congressman was readmitted to the hospital Sunday night, and as NBC News reported, he passed away three days later.

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell, whose career in rough-and-tumble New Jersey politics spanned four decades and who in his later years became known for his sharp barbs against Donald Trump, died on Wednesday, according to a statement from his family posted on his official X account. He was 87.

“As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved,” the statement said. “Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

Pascrell is the fourth member of the 118th Congress who has died, following the passing of Democratic Reps. Donald McEachin of Virginia, Donald Payne, Jr. of New Jersey, and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

As for the future of his House seat, NBC News’ report added, “Because the vacancy has occurred before an Aug. 27 deadline — 70 days before the general election — Democratic county committee members will be able to handpick a new nominee by Aug. 29, according to state election law.” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as New Jersey Assembly members Shavonda Sumter and Benjie Wimberly, are apparently among the top contenders.

The congressman represented one of New Jersey’s Democratic strongholds, and the party is optimistic about keeping the seat in the fall.

But most important today is the work Pascrell did on behalf of his constituents for the past several decades. After serving in the U.S. Army and working as a local educator, he served as the director of public works in Paterson, before later leading the city’s Board of Education. In 1987, he was elected to the state Assembly, and in 1990, he was sworn in as Paterson’s mayor.

Six years later, Pascrell made it to Congress, where he earned a reputation as a progressive champion and a policy wonk, especially on matters related to tax policy and infrastructure.

In 2019, the New Jersey Democrat even became an honorary member of the liberal faction known as “the Squad.” The congressman also seemed to take special pride in being a thorn in Donald Trump’s side, helping lead the fight to obtain the former president’s hidden tax returns.

“In the Congress, Congressman Pascrell has been a relentless champion of America’s working families — fighting for workers’ rights and investments in the education of our children,” House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, wrote via social media.

“He was a proud co-chair of the Congressional Italian-American Delegation and took great pride in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey being the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution — and he never let us forget any of it!”