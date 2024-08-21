Opinion

N.J. Rep. Bill Pascrell dies at 87 August 21, 2024 / 00:28

Longtime Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell dies at age 87

Following several decades of public service, Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey died Wednesday at the age of 87.

Aug. 21, 2024, 3:03 PM EDT

Steve Benen

