Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Why Sen. Ernst remains someone to watch on Hegseth December 6, 2024 / 09:03

After Pete Hegseth claims, Lindsey Graham says anonymous sources ‘don’t count.’ He’s wrong.

From the Justice Department to breaking news, anonymity plays a huge role in ensuring accountability, especially as to sexual assault and misconduct.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Latest Post