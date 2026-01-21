Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.21.26: Letlow to challenge Cassidy in Louisiana

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With support and encouragement from Donald Trump, Rep. Julia Letlow launched a U.S. Senate campaign in Louisiana, setting up a Republican primary fight with incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy.

* For his part, Cassidy said in a statement that he intends to remain in the race and expects to “win re-election.” Many of his GOP colleagues, however, appear more circumspect about his prospects.

* In Kentucky’s U.S. Senate primary, Republican Nate Morris’ candidacy just received a major boost: Elon Musk donated $10 million to a super PAC aligned with his campaign. The candidate is running against Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the GOP nomination.