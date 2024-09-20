Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

DOJ: Russia and Iran attempting to influence U.S. election September 13, 2024 / 02:54

The key difference(s) between the Russia and Iran hacking stories

The more Donald Trump claims that Iranian hacking is worse than Russian hacking, the more we’re reminded that he has all of this backward.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post