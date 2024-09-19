Opinion

What Trump should (but doesn’t) understand about the Iran hacking story

Donald Trump is under the impression that the Iran hacking story makes him look better and Kamala Harris look worse. That’s precisely backwards.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

