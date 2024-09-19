What Trump should (but doesn’t) understand about the Iran hacking story

In early August, Donald Trump’s campaign made a provocative announcement: An Iranian group successfully hacked the Republicans’ 2024 operation in June. While the former president and his team have earned a reputation for breathtaking dishonesty, these claims were actually true.

In fact, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a joint statement in mid-August on Iranian efforts to hack both parties’ presidential campaigns.

While Iranian officials have denied the allegations, new information about the scheme continues to come to light. NBC News reported:

Iranians sent “unsolicited emails” that included stolen material that was not publicly available from former President Donald Trump’s campaign to people associated with his Democratic political rival, the FBI and two other government agencies said Wednesday. The FBI and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there was “currently no information” indicating that recipients associated with President Joe Biden’s campaign had responded to the emails.

The basic details of the story, at least at this point, appear rather straightforward: If the allegations are accurate, Iran successfully breached the Trump campaign and obtained private information. Iran then offered stolen materials to Democrats; and Democrats ignored the outreach.

In fact, a Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement, “We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt.”

NBC News’ report added, “Three federal law enforcement sources confirmed the accuracy of the Harris campaign’s statement to NBC News, saying law enforcement agencies tracked the stolen information from the Trump campaign and determined that several people linked to Biden’s campaign received emails containing the information. The recipients never responded to the emails and may not have even opened them because they appeared to be phishing attempts, the sources added.”

The Republican nominee responded to the news in a decidedly Trumpian way.

“WOW, JUST OUT!” the former president wrote in a hysterical screed, published to his social media platform. “THE FBI CAUGHT IRAN SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GIVING ALL OF THE INFORMATION TO THE KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN. THEREFORE SHE AND HER CAMPAIGN WERE ILLEGALLY SPYING ON ME. TO BE KNOWN AS THE IRAN, IRAN, IRAN CASE! WILL KAMALA RESIGN IN DISGRACE FROM POLITICS? WILL THE COMMUNIST LEFT PICK A NEW CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HER?”

In case this weren’t quite enough, Trump published a follow-up item soon after, insisting that the vice president is “getting illegal campaign help from Iran.”

Evidently, the GOP nominee is under the impression that this story makes him look better and Harris look worse. That’s precisely backwards, and it’s worth understanding why.