Key Trump nominee withdraws after Jan. 6 criticism came to public light

Two months ago, when Donald Trump nominated Kathleen Sgamma, a professional advocate for the oil and gas industry, to run the Bureau of Land Management, no one was especially surprised. The Interior Department oversees drilling; the president wants more drilling; so it stood to reason that he’d turn to someone with extensive experience in drilling.

What was surprising, however, was the sudden demise of her nomination. The Associated Press reported:

President Donald Trump’s nominee to oversee an agency that manages a quarter-billion acres of public land has withdrawn her nomination following revelations that she criticized the Republican president in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The withdrawal of Kathleen Sgamma to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management was announced Thursday at the start of Sgamma’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The timing of the developments reinforced how quickly her nomination collapsed: As Sgamma’s confirmation hearing was scheduled to begin, it fell to Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who chairs the relevant committee, to announce that the president’s former choice for the position had “withdrawn from consideration.”

Sgamma issued a statement, which did not explain why she was withdrawing, and the White House did not offer an explanation except to say that the president would choose a new nominee.