Exonerated Central Park Five sue Trump for defamation October 22, 2024 / 03:59

Judge rules Trump can’t get rid of Central Park Five defamation lawsuit

The Exonerated Five, as the plaintiffs call themselves, are suing the president based on his statements as a candidate during a debate.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

