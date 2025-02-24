Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Kamala Harris receives a hero’s welcome, alludes to Trump in NAACP speech

After winning the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award over the weekend, Harris delivered an uplifting speech about fighting the “shadows” over our democracy.

‘Fundamentally anti-democratic’: The extremists influencing MAGA’s push for dictatorial power February 20, 2025 / 08:25
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.