Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Shambolic transition inspires little confidence in Trump’s coming term December 10, 2024 / 10:27

Kari Lake latest losing candidate set to join Trump’s second term team

As Trump chooses Kari Lake to lead the Voice of America, a larger pattern is coming into focus: The president-elect is picking a lot of failed candidates.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post