Kari Lake latest losing candidate set to join Trump’s second term team

Exactly eight years ago this week, there were reports of concerns among Voice of America officials that Donald Trump — in his first go-around as president-elect — might try to politicize the network’s coverage. Several years later, federal investigators determined that Michael Pack, a Trump-appointed official who helped oversee the VOA, did abuse the powers of his office.

Pack, it’s also worth noting, faced complaints from more than 30 whistleblowers during his tenure.

It’s against this backdrop that Trump is president-elect again, and he has someone new in mind for the network. NBC News reported:

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he wants ally Kari Lake to be the next director of the Voice of America, a federal network that’s part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. … Lake said on X she was “honored” by Trump’s announcement. “Under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America’s achievements worldwide,” she said.

As NBC News’ report added, “The VOA’s stated mission is not to promote America’s achievements; rather, its website says it is ‘committed to providing comprehensive coverage of the news and telling audiences the truth.’”

The truth, of course, has not been the Arizona Republican’s strong suit, at least not in recent years: Lake is perhaps best known for being a prominent GOP election denier and conspiracy theorist, who rejected both Trump’s 2020 loss and her own defeat in a 2022 gubernatorial race. (Last month, she also lost a U.S. Senate race.)

What’s more, it’s not altogether reassuring that Lake, a former local broadcaster, appears slated to help lead a journalistic outlet despite her repeated condemnations of journalists, whom she’s referred to as “monsters.”

But stepping back, there’s also a larger pattern to consider: The president-elect sure is picking a lot of failed candidates for his incoming administration.