Supreme Court opens the door to legal chaos from state to state June 27, 2025 / 06:14

A growing number of Americans believe Supreme Court is motivated by politics, not law

By a two-to-one margin, the public believes justices prioritize politics over the law. That's a disaster for the Supreme Court as an institution.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

