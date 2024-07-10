The multiple tragedies of a Trump-nominated judge’s sexual misconduct

In December 2019, after Joshua Kindred was nominated by then-President Donald Trump to a federal district court judgeship in Alaska, he fielded questions from senators tasked with assessing his fitness for the job.

One of them — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii — asked him a question she poses to all judicial nominees: “Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors, or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”

Kindred, a state prosecutor-turned-Department of Interior lawyer, answered, “No.” Ultimately, he was confirmed by the full Senate in mid-February 2020 by a vote of 54-41.

Yet Kindred, who is only in his 40s, has now resigned from the job he could have held for life. And, perhaps not coincidentally, his resignation came the same day a judicial council overseeing misconduct complaints for his court publicly released an order summarizing the evidence collected through its “thorough investigation” of a complaint against Kindred and reflecting its judgment that Kindred should voluntarily resign. Specifically, the order “reprimanded and admonished” him for “creating a hostile work environment for his law clerks and … having an inappropriately sexualized relationship with one of his law clerks both during her clerkship and after she became [a federal prosecutor].”

Kindred’s two-sentence resignation letter, submitted to President Joe Biden on July 3, did not address the allegations.

Joshua Kindred during a judicial nomination hearing at the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2019. Senate Judiciary Committee via Reuters file

There’s no proof Kindred lied when he told Hirono he had never sexually harassed or assaulted anyone. But even the limited evidence discussed in the order suggests he was no novice, especially in fostering a hostile work environment.

In particular, “nearly all” of his current and former law clerks sat for interviews, despite their stated “reluctance or discomfort at being involved in the investigation,” according to the judicial council’s report. And collectively, they revealed his pattern of highly sexualized workplace talk, including “encouraging rating people based on ‘fuckability,’” or soliciting a clerk’s romantic advice after a federal prosecutor had sent him nude photos of herself. His 628 pages of texts with his clerks were filled with similar vulgarities and seemingly more frequent; with one law clerk, he exchanged 278 pages of texts in just 11 months, “only a small fraction of which had any relationship to her legitimate job duties.” Calling himself her “biggest cheerleader,” he predicted he would become an “emotional wreck” when her clerkship ended.

But what reads like an unrequited, consuming crush over texts escalated into something more pernicious in real life: at least two incidents of sexual contact, each of which seemed unwelcome from the report’s narrative. For example, before the more significant of the two episodes, the clerk told the investigators, “I just remember thinking like there’s nothing I can do about this, like this is about to happen.” That doesn’t exactly sound consensual.

Did Kindred’s attitudes about gender, sex and sexuality, whether owned or implicit, impact how he ruled in the cases before him?