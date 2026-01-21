Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s visa restrictions sow confusion for visiting World Cup fans

Fear and confusion may keep soccer fans at home as foreign visitors try to navigate the administration’s draconian policies.

Trump officials warn potential World Cup visitors to not ‘overstay their visas’ May 6, 2025 / 00:50
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.