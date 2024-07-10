Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Don’t expect Ukraine to get any closer to NATO membership at this week’s summit

NATO membership is something President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country want, but there’s no chance NATO will solidify Ukraine’s prospects for membership this week.

Ukraine needs ‘new commitments,’ not just ‘rhetorical response’ at NATO: McFaul July 9, 2024 / 04:54
By  Rajan Menon

Rajan Menon

Rajan Menon is a Spitzer Professor Emeritus of International Relations, Powell School, City College of New York, and Senior Research Scholar, Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies, Columbia University.