Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Existential threat: U.S. allies in Europe prepare for possible catastrophe of Trump return June 5, 2024 / 07:38

Biden puts Trump on the defensive over his anti-military rhetoric

If Joe Biden hoped to put Donald Trump on the defensive over the Republican's disparaging remarks about fallen U.S. troops, the plan is working very well.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post