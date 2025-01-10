JD Vance resigns from the Senate, ending odd career as a lawmaker

In the 2022 midterm elections, then-candidate JD Vance won a hard fought U.S. Senate race in Ohio — though he badly underperformed in a red state — and two years ago this week, the Republican began a career on Capitol Hill as a federal lawmaker.

That part of the 40-year-old politician’s career is now over. NBC News reported:

Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned his Senate seat at midnight Thursday, clearing the way for his swearing-in alongside President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Vance, R-Ohio, notified Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who will choose his successor, of his plans in a letter Thursday afternoon.

In a written statement, Vance boasted that voters had issued “an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad,” though Republican claims about a “mandate” continue to be at odds with what actually happened in the 2024 elections.

Nevertheless, Vance’s career on Capitol Hill is hardly the stuff of legend: Over the course of two unremarkable years, the Republican passed no bills, led no committees, and failed to play a leadership role on any issues. Trump — the only candidate to ever reach the White House without any experience in public service at any level — tapped him for the GOP ticket anyway. (The Ohioan will soon become the least experienced U.S. vice president in nearly nine decades.)