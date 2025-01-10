What Rep. Shomari Figures’ rise to Congress says about Alabama’s troubled voting history

This article is the fourth in a six-part MSNBC Daily series, “Meet the Freshmen,” featuring six of Congress’ newest faces — three Republicans and three Democrats — in a series of diverse columns that explore the new members’ backstories, policies, home districts and where they fit in this historic political moment. You can read the rest of the series here.
Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala., used his election night victory speech to recognize his win’s emergence from the long shadow of Alabama’s racist history and his family’s enduring legacy of anti-racism.
His father, the late Michael Figures, was elected one of just three Black Alabama state senators in 1978. Thomas Figures, his uncle, was the first Black person to serve as assistant district attorney and assistant U.S. attorney in Alabama’s Mobile County. But the two Figures brothers are most famous for the roles they played in seeking justice against two Ku Klux Klan members who brutally lynched a Black teenager, Michael Donald, in 1981. Thomas played an indispensable role in securing the Klansmen’s convictions, while Michael won a $7 million wrongful death suit against the men, bankrupting the United Klans of America in 1987.
Michael Figures served in the Legislature until his untimely death in 1996. Shomari’s mother, Vivian Davis Figures — then a Mobile City Council member — ran for and was elected to the seat, which she still holds.
The new U.S. House member is also an attorney, as well as an experienced politico, having served in both the Obama and Biden administrations. Roughly one year ago, Figures left Washington and his post as Attorney General Merrick Garland’s deputy chief of staff to return to his native city, Mobile. He was drawn back by the chance to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, which has included Figures’ hometown since 2023 — the year it was redrawn to reshape a political landscape historically contoured to suppress Black votes into one that amplifies them.
That transformation came only after a protracted legal battle, the unexpected defense of the Voting Rights Act by members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority and the flouting of both law and judicial mandates by Alabama’s Legislature. Despite ostensibly serving a populace that is nearly one-third African American, making Alabama one of the country’s blackest states — the Legislature has maintained a congressional map with only one majority-Black district for more than three decades.
The state’s 7th District — which is roughly two-thirds Black — was also created only after a court agreed with a 1992 lawsuit alleging Alabama’s map was “unconstitutionally malapportioned” and racially gerrymandered. The revised map led to the election of Earl Hilliard, Alabama’s first Black U.S. representative since Jeremiah Haralson left office under the white racial terror at Reconstruction’s end in 1877. For a staggering 115 years, the state’s almost exclusively white lawmakers would craft maps that ensured Alabama’s representation in Congress remained lily white.
Against the backdrop of widespread Jim Crow segregation, Alabama disenfranchised its Black voters right up until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act (VRA) finally outlawed the discriminatory standards that had kept Black Americans from Southern ballot boxes.
But in 2013, Alabama’s Shelby County would file the lawsuit that began dismantling the VRA, arguing that such protections were no longer needed. And yet, evidence of the VRA’s necessity remained clear, proved by the racist voting practices that abounded throughout the state. In 2017, a federal court concluded the Alabama Legislature had illegally gerrymandered precincts by race, triggering the redrawing of 12 local districts afterward.
And yet, after the 2020 census showed the state’s Black population had grown over the prior decade, the Legislature yet again crafted a map with a single majority-Black district. At least three different federal lawsuits followed, all alleging racial discrimination in voting.
One might conclude the racism embedded in Alabama districting was breathtakingly blatant, considering a three-judge district court (including two Trump appointees) unanimously ruled the question of its violating the VRA’s Section 2 was not “a close one.”