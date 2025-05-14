Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Children put at risk in Donald Trump’s petty vendetta against the state of Maine April 4, 2025 / 08:53

Children to feel the brunt of the Trump administration’s regressive agenda

As one MSNBC anchor put it, Trump administration officials have been “gutting services that keep children alive and well.”

May. 14, 2025, 9:36 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post