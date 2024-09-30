Harris gets new Republicans endorsements, upping pressure on holdouts

When “Republicans for Harris” launched in early August, NBC News reported that the Democratic presidential ticket was eager to add to its list of GOP supporters and that campaign officials were especially interested in seeking endorsements from former Rep. Liz Cheney and former Sen. Jeff Flake.

About a month later, Cheney raised some eyebrows with her public support for Harris, and nearly a month after the Wyoming Republican’s announcement, Flake followed suit. Politico reported:

‘I served with Kamala in the United States Senate. I’ve also served with Tim in the United States House of Representatives,’ Flake said in a video posted on X, referencing her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. ‘I know them. I know firsthand of their fine character and love of country.’ Flake, who described himself as a ‘conservative Republican,’ added, ‘I would encourage all Republicans who feel this way to do the same. After all, in times like these there is nothing more conservative than putting country over party.’”

Flake, who recently wrapped up his tenure as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, didn’t just issue a video endorsement for the Democratic nominee, the Arizonan also appeared on ABC News’ “This Week” to elaborate on his perspective — and criticize his own party’s nominee.

“I think Republicans believe in the rule of law in particular,” Flake said. “And it’s difficult to support a candidate who, having lost an election, tries to use the powers of the presidency to overturn that election. That is anything but respect for the rule of law. So I know that a lot of conservative Republicans feel the way I do, that you just can’t support a candidate like that.”

The Arizona Republican’s endorsement came just days after former Kansas Republican Sen. Nancy Kassebaum also threw her support behind the incumbent Democratic vice president.

That news came on the heels of Harris picking up support from some Republicans who worked on Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, as well as endorsements from three former chairs of the Maine Republican Party.

It also follows weeks of related endorsements for Harris from former GOP governors, lawmakers, cabinet secretaries, White House staffers and even a former Republican vice president who probably never dreamed he’d be backing a Democratic presidential candidate.

At this point, however, readers might’ve noticed that I keep using a specific word: “former.” That’s because, as impressive as Harris’ list of Republican supporters is, it doesn’t include any current GOP members of Congress.

The question is whether or not that will change between now and Election Day.

Plenty of prominent voices are keeping the pressure on. Former Republican strategist/consultant Rick Wilson wrote on Friday, for example, “Just saying you won’t vote for Trump and that you’ll write in a third-party candidate or someone not on the ballot is morally and politically insufficient. It is not a sign of courage to merely reject Trump. It is not a sign of strength to say he’s unqualified to be president and then refuse to endorse Harris. (Some of you will vote for Harris in secret; this is fine for rank-and-file folks but not for you.)