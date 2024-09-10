Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Outraged and disgusted’: Trump denigration of Medal of Honor ignites rage among veterans August 16, 2024 / 09:59

Group of retired generals, admirals announce support for Harris

As Donald Trump vows to purge the military of leaders he doesn't like, Kamala Harris is picking up endorsements from retired generals and admirals.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post