February 11, 2025 / 08:05

Group of GOP lawmakers unveil bill to put Trump’s face on a $250 dollar bill

Adding to the list of similarly sycophantic bills, a Republican congressman wants to create a $250 dollar bill with Donald Trump’s face on it.

Feb. 27, 2025, 11:58 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

