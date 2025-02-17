Opinion

Republican bill would make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday

Adding to the list of similarly sycophantic efforts, a GOP congresswoman unveiled an actual bill to make Donald Trump’s birthday a federal holiday.

Feb. 17, 2025, 8:20 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

