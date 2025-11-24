Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

The doctor who falsely tied the MMR vaccine to autism takes his victory lap

The idea of Andrew Wakefield as a persecuted truth-teller is one of the movement’s longest-running fictions.

Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ben King / MSNOW; Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.