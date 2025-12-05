Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.5.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Deadly strike #22: “U.S. Southern Command said Thursday that the Defense Department carried out another ‘lethal kinetic strike’ at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s direction on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean that killed four men. … It’s the 22nd military strike reported by the Trump administration against alleged drug-carrying boats in recent months.”

* This case isn’t over just yet, but the administration’s failures are humiliating: “A federal grand jury decided not to reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday on charges of mortgage fraud, according to two law enforcement people briefed on the case.”

* Republican-appointed justices do the GOP yet another important favor: “The Supreme Court sided with Texas over civil rights groups in an emergency appeal over the Donald Trump-backed congressional map that aimed to benefit Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.”

* Speaking of the high court: “The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review President Donald Trump’s bid to upend birthright citizenship. A ruling for the government would discard the long-held understanding of automatic citizenship for people born in the U.S., regardless of their parents’ immigration status.”

* Inflation news: “The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, released Friday, showed that it had risen 2.8% in September from a year ago. The personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, index measures consumer spending on goods and services. It accounts for about two-thirds of nationwide spending and is a significant part of national economic output.”

* The geopolitical significance of such a warning matters: “French President Emmanuel Macron warned the U.S. could be about to ‘betray’ Ukraine, according to a leaked transcript of a call between European leaders strategizing about how to protect Kyiv.”