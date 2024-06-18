The GOP drive to put Trump’s name on stuff gets a little weird

After Ronald Reagan left the White House, conservative activists launched an initiative called the “Reagan Legacy Project.” Driven by an apparent fear that history might be unkind to the Republican icon, the right set out to give the former president a public-relations boost.

The effort proved quite effective. At Republicans’ urging, Reagan’s name is everywhere — schools, bridges, courthouses, highways, airports, even children — though some in the GOP were convinced it wasn’t enough. About a decade ago, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa tried to rename nearly all of the water surrounding the United States after Reagan.

A few years earlier, future Sen. Mitt Romney proposed the creation of a Reagan Zone of Economic Freedom — that was its actual name — that would include all of the countries around China.

But the Gipper isn’t quite the GOP hero that he once was — a variety of prominent voices in the party have conceded that Reagan couldn’t win a Republican primary in today’s climate — and legacy-minded partisans have settled on a new icon. USA Today’s Dan Morrison wrote in his new column:

It’s the Summer of Trump in the House of Representatives, where Republican lawmakers have flooded the chamber with bills and resolutions honoring the former president, convicted felon and 2024 GOP frontrunner.