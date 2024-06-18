New York top court rejects Donald Trump’s gag order appeal

New York state’s top court rejected Donald Trump’s gag order appeal Tuesday, as the former president separately presses Judge Juan Merchan to terminate the order.

In his pending trial court motion, Trump argues that the order, which he opposed from the start, should end now that his trial is over. He was found guilty last month on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. His sentencing is set for July 11.

Merchan previously found that Trump violated the order 10 times, which the judge imposed to protect the integrity of the criminal proceedings. It bars Trump from speaking out against witnesses, jurors, lawyers and court staff and their families.