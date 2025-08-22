James Dobson’s harsh, disciplinarian Christianity changed GOP politics

One of psychologist James Dobson’s more famous books, “The Strong-Willed Child,” advocated hitting children as punishment. Dobson, the 89-year-old founder of Focus on the Family, who died Thursday, promoted a harsh, disciplinarian Christianity. That world view was shaped during his strict upbringing in the Church of the Nazarene and remains the worldview of family-based Republican politics today.
Discipline rooted in fear, not love, was a hallmark of Dobson’s teachings and a hallmark of his writings about children. On top of that, the way he vilified gay people helped lay the foundation for the anachronistic political beliefs of today’s GOP. He leaves an indelible stain on our politics and culture. It’s not surprising, then, that whole podcasts and books exist to talk about the harmful results of Dobson’s teachings. He was a psychologist who didn’t seem to comprehend what it means to be human.
Dobson, who became a Republican Party kingmaker, was one of the last of a generation of religious leaders who began their political and ministerial work at the inception of the Religious Right in the 1970s. Rigid and unforgiving of those who aren’t Christian, Dobson’s beliefs helped pave the way for the strict authoritarianism that permeates the Republican Party today. His organizational skills and his relentless pursuit of what he considered biblical family values are largely responsible for Roe v. Wade’s being overturned and largely responsible for the political backlash against LGBTQ people today. His beliefs in conversion therapy and traditional gender roles are now embraced by many within the Republican Party.
A University of Southern California psychologist, Dobson rose to fame with his early books about child-rearing, including “The Strong-Willed Child.” He founded Focus on the Family, which focused on Christian child-rearing and family issues, after leaving his position at USC. After branching out into a daily radio show on Christian radio, Dobson became a major player in the religious broadcasting world with his daily broadcasts and a publishing and media empire built on promoting his — and only his — type of family values.
He was an important player in a cadre of religious broadcasters and leaders who were pro-life, anti-gay and pro-Republican Party. His prominence increased when he interviewed President Ronald Reagan on camera in 1985 and increased even more when the anti-pornography crusader was appointed to a commission on pornography chaired by Reagan’s attorney general, Edwin Meese.