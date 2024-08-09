Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

With campaign sputtering and Harris ascendant, Trump begins to break down August 8, 2024 / 06:28

On targeting Hillary Clinton, Trump isn’t done rewriting history

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump is brazenly rewriting recent history, but for those who care about reality, the truth won't budge.

Aug. 9, 2024, 9:00 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post