The Trump administration is disappearing data — to our detriment

Among the federal employees sent home during the ongoing government shutdown was the entire team at the Bureau of Labor Statistics that produces inflation estimates. Those estimates, in turn, drive the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security, which sets the benefit rates for the coming year.
The Trump administration, perhaps in acknowledgment of the potential backlash of leaving more than 70 million Social Security recipients in limbo, announced the BLS team will return to produce its report on Friday, Oct. 24, so that the 2026 cost-of-living increase can be announced the same day.
The administration’s initial attempt to use the shutdown to end reporting on the rate of inflation is just one example of how in President Donald Trump’s America, information that has been relied on for decades to make critical economic, scientific, environmental, public safety and health-related decisions has been disappearing — scrubbed from government websites or no longer collected because it doesn’t conform to the administration’s views.
It’s reminiscent of “1984,” George Orwell’s dystopian novel in which the fictitious Ministry of Truth altered historical records and discarded unwelcome data by disposing of it in “memory holes” where it was wiped out of existence. And in the novel, when individuals fell out of favor, they were made into “unpersons.”
In what can be seen as an uncanny real-world parallel, in 2025, government officials who have provided information contrary to the president’s perception of reality have been fired. This includes the head of the BLS, who provided unwanted employment data on a slowdown in the labor market, and the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, whose preliminary report about the limited impact of the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites contradicted Trump’s more grandiose claims.
In addition, references to climate change, slavery, the detention of Japanese Americans during World War II and conflicts with Native Americans have been removed at some national parks, while efforts are now being considered to ban some artwork, exhibitions and programs at the Smithsonian Institution dealing with race, slavery, immigration and sexuality.
The loss of data has been extensive.
For example, an annual survey that has helped shape federal policy to combat food insecurity and hunger for low-income Americans has been abandoned. The move will make it more difficult to track and help those in need and was followed by the passage of legislation that made major reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the formal name for food stamps.
At the Environmental Protection Agency, a process has been put in motion to end the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program that would eliminate pollution reporting requirements for power plants and iron and steel facilities, exempting some 8,000 entities nationwide. The EPA is also suspending pollution reporting mandates for petroleum companies until 2034.
These steps will not only permit companies to pollute the environment without consequences, but also make it harder to adopt new policies to protect our nation’s air quality.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently discontinued data collection for its Drug Abuse Warning Network that recorded emergency department visits related to substance use and emerging substance use trends across the country, a decision that will keep policymakers in the dark. In addition, the 17-member team that managed the agency’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health has been laid off.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of a purge of the workforce, fired about 170 employees at the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which collects data on issues such as car crashes, drownings, gun violence, homicides and traumatic brain injuries.