Why it matters that Cassie Ventura named names

While the public focuses on the sexual and physical abuse that Ventura allegedly suffered at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ hands, the charges necessitate proof of who enabled his conduct.

Combs Trial Latest: Star witness Cassie Ventura back on witness stand today May 14, 2025 / 05:39
By  Lisa Rubin
Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 