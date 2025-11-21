Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.21.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Zelenskyy gets a deadline: “President Donald Trump said Friday that he wants Ukraine to accept a new peace deal by Thanksgiving, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the deal was forcing his country to choose between its ‘dignity’ and a ‘key partner.’ The White House wants Kyiv to sign off on a ‘framework’ to end the war in Ukraine based upon the U.S.-crafted 28-point peace plan by Thursday, according to three U.S. officials.”

* This meeting wasn’t even close to what I was expecting: “After spending the last several months warning that Zohran Mamdani posed an existential threat to New York City, President Trump ended his first face-to-face meeting with the mayor-elect stressing common goals and trading praise. … In a striking turnabout, Mr. Trump and Mr. Mamdani, who had lobbed labels like ‘communist’ and ‘despot’ at one another during a mayoral campaign filled with vitriol, nodded when the other spoke and smiled at each other supportively.”

* A welcome reversal: “The Trump administration’s promised overhaul of the nation’s largest food aid program will rely on existing policies rather than forcing people to reapply for benefits, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss the plans.”

* The White House will not like the new CBO report: “President Donald Trump’s tariff increases on imports from foreign countries will reduce U.S. deficits by $3 trillion if they are maintained through 2035, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated on Thursday, instead of the $4 trillion the agency projected in August.”