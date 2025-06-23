Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Top House Armed Services Democrat: Trump violated the law with U.S. strikes on Iran June 22, 2025 / 04:41

Exactly 6 years later, Trump approves the Iranian strikes he called off in his first term

In the president's second term he’s doing many of the same things he wanted to do in his first term, but didn’t. Take strikes in Iran, for example.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post