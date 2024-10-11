Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘It’s so stupid’: Trump called out for seeking political advantage in climate conspiracy theories October 10, 2024 / 10:30

Even some Republicans see MTG’s latest push as ‘loony tunes’

As the right-wing Georgian pushes a weather-related conspiracy theory, even some of her Republican colleagues believe her latest nonsense is bonkers.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post