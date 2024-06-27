As Evan Gershkovich’s ‘trial’ begins, Trump’s line remains a mess

The closed-door espionage “trial” for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich got underway in Russia this week, though there’s no great mystery as to the outcome. Jay Conti, executive vice president and general counsel for Dow Jones, publisher of the Journal, told the Associated Press that the proceedings are a sham, and it’s hard to imagine how anyone could disagree.

It was against this backdrop that Donald Trump decided to weigh in with yet another message by way of his social media platform. The former president’s missive read in part:

“EVAN GERSHKOVICH, the young Wall Street Journal reporter who is being harshly detained in Russia as his ESPIONAGE TRIAL is about to begin, will be released prior to my taking office if I WIN the Election on NOVEMBER 5th. … Fear not, Evan, I will get you home soon, and you will be safe while there!!!”

The Republican first started pushing this line in late May, sparking a controversy with published comments that largely mirrored yesterday’s message. Two weeks later, apparently pleased with the outrage, the presumptive GOP nominee doubled down, releasing a straight-to-camera video echoing that rhetoric.

Let’s not forget that Gershkovich languished in Russian custody for over a year, during which time Trump said literally nothing. In recent weeks, however, after months of conspicuous silence, the former president seems awfully eager to talk about his certainty about bringing the reporter home.

Fiona Hill, who served as a Russia expert on Trump’s National Security Council, told USA Today earlier this month that his comments undermine U.S. national security in a number of ways.

“There are so many things wrong with this,” Hill said, adding that Trump’s own claims show “that he’s looking at this as a kind of a personal favor, rather than an issue related to U.S. national security. It begs the question of whether he’s been told this by Putin somehow behind the scenes? Is Russia having outreach again with a putative candidate? This gets us back to 2016 all over again.”

Play

Revisiting our earlier coverage, I continue to think there are three possible interpretations of this rhetoric.

1. Trump was guessing at what Putin is thinking. Perhaps the Republican was merely speculating about future events, effectively guessing in a chest-thumping sort of way. If this interpretation is correct, Trump doesn’t know that Gershkovich will be released sometime between early November and mid-January, but the former president expects that based on his assumptions about Putin and the Russian leader’s eagerness to make him happy.