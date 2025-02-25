Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Debunked explanations for Musk’s reckless firings expose true goal of wrecking the government February 18, 2025 / 08:26

Trump administration scrambles to rehire key fired workers (again)

DOGE reportedly fired members of the FDA’s cardiac devices unit, which oversees devices like pacemakers and implantable defibrillators.

Feb. 25, 2025, 9:26 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post