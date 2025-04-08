Europe’s best defense is self-defense

This article is the third in a five-part MSNBC Daily series, “The Future of NATO.” With the Trump administration attacking allies, removing troops from European training missions, handing Ukraine’s bargaining chips to Russia and refusing to guarantee European security even as “backstop” — we’re asking five crucial questions about the future of NATO, the U.S. and Europe.
In 1951, Dwight Eisenhower, as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s first Supreme Allied Commander Europe, gave his colleagues a warning. “If, in 10 years, all American troops stationed in Europe for national defense purposes have not been returned to the United States, then this whole project will have failed,” he said of the U.S. effort to build a new trans-Atlantic security architecture. Almost 75 years later, Eisenhower would be disappointed.
Today, Europe is still reliant on the U.S. forces stationed across the continent and in the United Kingdom, but President Donald Trump and his advisers appear ready to break with this status quo.
Europe should welcome, not fear, U.S. retrenchment. Not only will an independent defense end Europe’s abdication of its geopolitical autonomy, but it will leave Europe more secure.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put it bluntly. “Stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe,” he told allied counterparts at their first meeting in February. Viewed across the Atlantic as an abandonment, the United States’ move to return Europe’s defense burden to Europe is long overdue and represents a return to the historical norm.
European countries were building militaries and fighting wars long before the United States entered the picture. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, the United Kingdom, France and Germany had the largest defense budgets. In 1912, on the eve of World War I, for instance, these three European countries each spent about 30% more in real terms on defense than the United States.
This changed only in the 1950s, with the onset of the Cold War. U.S. defense spending rose quickly as American soldiers deployed around the globe with promises of protection and security guarantees for allies. Europe, in contrast, kept its defense spending considerably lower, comforted by the presence of U.S. troops and NATO’s Article 5 commitment.
By 1990, the United States was spending more than three times as much on defense as France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined. When the end of the Cold War removed the Soviet threat, Europe let its defense capabilities atrophy further, leaving the United States to carry most of NATO’s security burden.
Though it endured for seven decades, this arrangement is inherently unstable and compromises both U.S. and European interests. It is unsustainable for the United States, which faces competing global priorities and resource constraints that limit what it can and is willing to contribute to Europe’s protection. And it infantilizes Europe, effectively stripping its members of geopolitical independence and influence.
Now, Trump is demanding a return to the old, pre-World War II trans-Atlantic bargain in which Europe is responsible for funding its own defense. This is hardly unreasonable, and, in fact, it would leave Europe better off. An independent defense will allow Europe to be more empowered on the world stage and escape the risks created by Washington’s changing whims.
Europe will also be more secure if it assumes responsibility for managing its own defense rather than continuing to rely on increasingly shaky U.S. promises. Though U.S. and European leaders still call the mutual defense commitment at NATO’s foundation “ironclad,” the credibility of the Article 5 guarantee has been hollowed out over the past 35 years.