Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Trump’s new trading cards are a very bad bet

Nobody is going to care or remember these cards in November. The time to sell is today.

‘Never-ending grift’: Trump hawks ‘digital trading cards’ as Harris details her housing crisis plan August 27, 2024 / 11:59
By  Michael Osacky

Michael Osacky

Michael Osacky is a sports appraiser specializing in vintage sports cards and memorabilia, and an accredited member of the International Society of Appraisers. He works with collectors, investors, professional sports teams, athletes and museums to have collections appraised. 