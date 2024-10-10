Opinion

‘It’s the only way’: More Republicans back Harris with goal of purging Trump to save the GOP  September 24, 2024 / 06:00

As Election Day nears, Trump embraces conditional patriotism

A podcast host reminded Donald Trump that the United States is “always a great country.” That the Republican candidate disagreed is important.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

