Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tim Walz was my favorite teacher. He’ll be an exceptional vice president, too.

The smiles and energy you see on the campaign trail are as real now as they were over 20 years ago in the classroom.

He encouraged us to be curious: Former Walz student praises his teacher August 13, 2024 / 04:50
By  Noah Hobbs

Noah Hobbs

Noah Hobbs is a community development professional with a focus on affordable housing. He's also a former city councilor and a high school baseball coach.