Police endorsement for Gallego adds to Kari Lake’s woes in Arizona Senate race

Days after endorsing Donald Trump for president, the Arizona Police Association threw its support behind Democrat Ruben Gallego — not his Republican opponent.

Rep. Gallego on facing Kari Lake: We’re focused on what we’ll do, ‘not who you should hate’ July 31, 2024 / 05:59
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.