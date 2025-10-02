Opinion

Trump’s partisan shutdown emails break the law, top Oversight Democrat says

Rep. Robert Garcia is asking for an Office of the Special Counsel investigation into the Trump administration’s shutdown guidance.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Robert Garcia.
Donald Trump; Robert Garcia.Getty Images
By  Ali Vitali
Image: Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is MS NOW's senior congressional correspondent and the host of "Way Too Early." She is the author of "Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet."