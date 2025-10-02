Trump’s partisan shutdown emails break the law, top Oversight Democrat says

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, thinks the Trump administration is in “blatant violation of the law” for “misuse of taxpayer dollars for political purposes” over partisan agency guidance offered to government employees during the shutdown.
And Garcia wants the Office of the Special Counsel to investigate.
“I write regarding the Trump Administration’s apparent violations of the Hatch Act, and illegal use of government resources to promote a false, partisan Republican political agenda,” Garcia, who is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a letter to the Office of the Special Counsel that was first obtained by MSNBC.
Garcia references multiple agencies that have pushed public and private communications blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown — messages that potentially violate a law called the Hatch Act, which bars political speech and activity by federal officials in taxpayer-funded roles.
The letter, addressed to OSC acting head Jamieson Greer — who also serves as the U.S. trade representative — ties this latest inquiry to broader investigations into “attempts by the Administration to leverage federal power to advance partisan political ends, including recent efforts to censor prominent critics of President Trump.”
Garcia goes on to deem these possible Hatch Act violations part of “a pattern of abuse and politicization of Executive Branch agencies,” vowing to “investigate fully.”