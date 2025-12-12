Ask Jordan: Are pardons legal if they’re obtained with bribes?

“Are presidential pardons illegal when the person pardoned has paid a bribe to obtain the pardon?” — Don

Hi Don,

I’m afraid not — at least not necessarily.

The pardon bribery scheme you describe is illegal. But the validity of the pardon obtained through that scheme is a separate question.

Even prosecuting such a scheme is complicated by the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. In her dissent from last year’s ruling in Trump v. United States, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the decision would immunize presidents who take bribes for pardons. Whether that’s so would have to be tested in a future case, if one arises. In any event, the president’s liability is a separate matter from the liability of the briber, who isn’t immune.

But however the hypothetical prosecution would shake out, I’m skeptical that the underlying pardon would be invalidated, given the broad nature of the pardon power, coupled with the Supreme Court’s expansive view of executive power generally.

A 2021 law review article by scholar Albert Alschuler surveyed the historical record and noted that decisions invalidating fraudulent pardons came in cases where the “authorities had been tricked,” as opposed to cases where “kings, governors, presidents, or other officials had joined pardon recipients in defrauding the public — for example, by taking bribes. No decision appears to have addressed whether a pardon can entitle a recipient to his freedom even when he paid cash.” Alschuler observed that other scholars maintained that pardons are “absolute” but that the president isn’t immune from prosecution for committing crimes when issuing them.