Amid controversies and consternation, Team Trump prioritizes wall art

Attorney General Pam Bondi covered quite a bit of ground in her latest interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but she specifically took a moment to reflect on one of her early experiences after being sworn in as the nation’s chief law enforcement official.
After noting that she had visited assorted floors at Main Justice, Bondi explained that she also stopped by national security offices on the seventh floor. “They still had a picture of Joe Biden on the wall and Kamala Harris,” the attorney general said. “That’s how bad it was. So, I, personally, took those off the wall.”
It was, to be sure, a brief anecdote, and as a rule, agencies replace presidential photographs relatively quickly after the torch is passed. That said, Bondi’s comments got me thinking about the larger context — and the degree to which the Trump administration has prioritized wall art over the last six weeks.
For example, the day after Donald Trump’s second inaugural, NBC News reported that the Pentagon had taken down a portrait of retired Gen. Mark Milley, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had become a frequent target of Trump condemnations. Soon after, the Defense Department also took down a different Milley portrait, which recognized him as a former chief of staff of the Army.