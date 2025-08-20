Opinion

‘Everybody feels at risk’: Civil rights groups call for probe into DHS Kristi Noem July 23, 2025 / 06:14

With black paint on border barriers, Trump and Noem are repeating a familiar mistake

The last time the president ordered officials to apply black paint to border barriers, it was an expensive failure. Naturally, he’s trying it again.

Aug. 20, 2025, 10:45 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

